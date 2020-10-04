Doris Ilene RyanDoris Ilene Ryan, 93, of North Canton, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born April 4, 1927, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Esther (Strobel) and Paul Weekley. She grew up in Wellsville, Ohio, where she met her husband, and was salutatorian of the Wellsville High class of 1945. Prior to moving to North Canton 47 years ago, they lived in Adrian, Michigan, Ravenna and Columbus, Ohio, and Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania. In addition to her youthful spirit and love of family, she was an active member of the community right through her final years. She served on the Board of Malone Associates and enjoyed supporting the University's Welcome Week each year for new students. She was also a longtime member of the Canton Woman's Club and the Ladies' Literary Club of North Canton.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years, William J. Ryan. She is survived by a large family that loved and cherished her: daughter and son-in-law, Marcy (Dr. Larry) Hoffman of North Royalton, Ohio; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Dianne) Ryan of Plano, Texas, Terry (Susan) Ryan of Savannah, Georgia, Greg (Holly) Ryan of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Chris (Katherine) Ryan of Bloomington, Indiana; 16 grandchildren: Will, Hayley, Garrison, Taylor, Preston, Jack, Charlie, Kayley and James Ryan, Abbie Mills, Madeleine Stuckwish, Rachel Albert, Alexandra and Caroline Hoffman, Reid and Jenny Levin; and three great-grandchildren: Noah, James and Madeline Albert.Due to the current public health crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Interment will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Wellsville, Ohio. Contributions may be made to honor her memory to the Canton Woman's Club, 822 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44702 or by calling (330) 453-4802.Arnold Funeral Home, 330-456-7291