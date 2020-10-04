1/1
DORIS ILENE RYAN
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Ilene Ryan

Doris Ilene Ryan, 93, of North Canton, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born April 4, 1927, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Esther (Strobel) and Paul Weekley. She grew up in Wellsville, Ohio, where she met her husband, and was salutatorian of the Wellsville High class of 1945. Prior to moving to North Canton 47 years ago, they lived in Adrian, Michigan, Ravenna and Columbus, Ohio, and Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania. In addition to her youthful spirit and love of family, she was an active member of the community right through her final years. She served on the Board of Malone Associates and enjoyed supporting the University's Welcome Week each year for new students. She was also a longtime member of the Canton Woman's Club and the Ladies' Literary Club of North Canton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years, William J. Ryan. She is survived by a large family that loved and cherished her: daughter and son-in-law, Marcy (Dr. Larry) Hoffman of North Royalton, Ohio; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark (Dianne) Ryan of Plano, Texas, Terry (Susan) Ryan of Savannah, Georgia, Greg (Holly) Ryan of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Chris (Katherine) Ryan of Bloomington, Indiana; 16 grandchildren: Will, Hayley, Garrison, Taylor, Preston, Jack, Charlie, Kayley and James Ryan, Abbie Mills, Madeleine Stuckwish, Rachel Albert, Alexandra and Caroline Hoffman, Reid and Jenny Levin; and three great-grandchildren: Noah, James and Madeline Albert.

Due to the current public health crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Interment will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Wellsville, Ohio. Contributions may be made to honor her memory to the Canton Woman's Club, 822 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44702 or by calling (330) 453-4802.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold Funeral Home, 330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved