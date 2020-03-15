|
Doris J. Steely
age 86, formerly of Louisville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Armstrong Mills, OH to the late Laura and Walter Deafenbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Robert Steely (1999), three sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (John) Wright and Miriam (Mike) Frydrak; four grandchildren: Brandon, Anthony, Benjamin and Nicolette; and brother, Roy Deafenbaugh. She will be dearly missed by family and friends and will be fondly remembered for her love and dedication to God and family, her giving heart and her zest for life.
In honoring her wishes, Doris was cremated, a graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve, 11929 Beech St. N.E., Alliance OH 44601, Absolute Hospice, 339 E. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720, or to the at Alzheimers.org. "Grace was in all her steps, heaven in her eye, in every gesture, dignity and love."
