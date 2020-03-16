Home

DORIS J. STEELY

Doris J. Steely

In honoring her wishes, Doris was cremated, a graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve, 11929 Beech St. N.E., Alliance OH 44601, Absolute Hospice, 339 E. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720, or to the at Alzheimers.org. To leave an online condolence, visit:

Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020
