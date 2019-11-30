The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Doris J. Zeno

Doris J. Zeno Obituary
Doris J. Zeno

93, of Massillon, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019. She was born in McKeesport, Pa., to the late Reginald and Ida (Arvin) Brown. She retired from the former Central States Can Co. where she had worked for over 30 years.

Doris will be deeply missed by her daughter,

Barbara and Ronald Ginther; granddaughters, Stacy Petree and Sherra Hassig and great-grandchildren, Jameson Petree, McKenna Petree and Chase Diosy.

In keeping with her wishes, no services are planned at this time.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019
