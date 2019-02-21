|
|
Doris Jayne Regas 1931-2019
age 87, of Uniontown went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born July 1, 1931 in Osnaburg Township, the daughter of the late Quinter and Louisa (Henning) Royer. Doris was a graduate of Osnaburg High School (1949) and Kent State University (1973). Doris resided in Louisville for the majority of her adult life. She served as a teacher at North Nimishillen Elementary School for 19 years. She also was a long-time member of Canton Gospel Center/Firestone Road Baptist Church and currently a member of Grace Church of Rootstown where her son Ron is the teaching pastor. Her children describe her as Godly, encouraging, positive, compassionate, grateful, loving, family-oriented, selfless, a prayer warrior and a friend to all. Doris enjoyed sending and receiving greeting cards, gardening, reading, working puzzles and eating ice cream. Above all, the legacy Doris left was her commitment to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Steve George Regas (2014). In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her brother Robert Royer, sisters Virginia Holladay and Madalyn Weckbacher and son-in-law Eugene Bordean, Jr. She will be deeply missed by her surviving siblings Gerry Blile and Glenn (Jeanne) Royer and children Sharon Bordean, Ron (Elaine) Regas, Shelly (Bob) Untch and Roxanne (Dan) Kane. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren Jonathan (Amy), Julie (Sascha), Janelle (David), Joseph, John (Morgan), Marty, Nik, Alex, Maria, Danny (Carrie), Michael, Patrick (Heather), Bryan (Katie) and 18 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive guests beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 at Grace Church of Rootstown, 4808 Tallmadge Road. A Celebration of Life service will begin at the church at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that memorial contributions be made to Grace Church of Rootstown or Canton Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center. The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who cared for and loved Doris during her life.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019