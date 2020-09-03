1/1
Doris Jean Burke
1931 - 2020
Doris Jean Burke

89, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020. She was born in Massillon on Jan. 18, 1931. Doris retired from Massillon City Hospital and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Allen Rogers and Deborah Ann (Michael) Rankin; brother, Horace Ward; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and a host other family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Arnold and Marie (Evans) Sankey; children, Angela M. Smith and Leroy Rogers; siblings, Julia, Benjamin and Jesse.

Friends and family will call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 11a.m.-12p.m. with a Home Going Celebration at 12 p.m., Burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery. Bishop Gerald Evans and Elder Horace Ward, officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
8
Burial
Massillon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
