Doris Jean Burke
89, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020. She was born in Massillon on Jan. 18, 1931. Doris retired from Massillon City Hospital and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Allen Rogers and Deborah Ann (Michael) Rankin; brother, Horace Ward; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and a host other family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Arnold and Marie (Evans) Sankey; children, Angela M. Smith and Leroy Rogers; siblings, Julia, Benjamin and Jesse.
Friends and family will call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 11a.m.-12p.m. with a Home Going Celebration at 12 p.m., Burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery. Bishop Gerald Evans and Elder Horace Ward, officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222