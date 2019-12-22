Home

Doris Jean (Conaway) Lockney


1946 - 2019
age 73 passed away Dec. 17, 2019 due to a long battle with MS. Doris was born Nov. 23, 1946. Grew up in Kent, Ohio. Doris was an aide at Robinson Memorial Hospital during her younger years, and also worked for Stark County Humane Society. Doris was a beloved housewife, raised four children, had an Owl collection, enjoyed playing in her flower garden, and house plants. Doris was kind hearted when it came to animals, and spoiled every family pet.

Doris is preceeded in death by her mother Carol, husband Charles, daughter Laura Lockney, granddaughter Betty Staats. Doris is survived by her daughter Barbara Mayle of Louisville; sons, Richard (wife Rose) of Windham, Robert of Geneva; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Scottie, and Tabetha; two great-grandchildren Damien and Mathew.

Doris' wish is to be cremated and no memorial services to be held.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019
