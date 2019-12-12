The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Doris Jean Lunsford Rohr


1935 - 2019
Doris Jean Lunsford Rohr Obituary
Doris Jean Lunsford Rohr

Together Again

84, of Canal Fulton, passed away at her home on December 10, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1935 in North Lawrence, Ohio to the late Frank and Blanche (Roby) Dye. Doris worked at R.W. Screw as a machinist and retired from there after 16 years of service. She attended Rivertree Church in Massillon. in her spare time, Doris loved to gamble and play bingo. She was an avid Euchre player and she became a regular at Mountaineer Casino.

Doris will be deeply missed by her son, Jim Lunsford and daughter, Mary Madison; step-children, Ken (Pam) Rohr, Gary (Mary) Rohr, Dan (Selena) Rohr, Terry (Susan) Rohr, Jerry (Lori) Rohr, Chuck (Kathy) Rohr and Lori (Mike) Ramsey; siblings, Rich (Bev) Dye, Millie (Rex) Harris, Pauline (Doug) Huffstutler and Nancy (Jim) Schott; grandchildren, JD (Erin), Corrina, Carl, and Candy; great-grandchildren, Kenna, CJ, Ian, Ashton, Donavan, Aaron and Desirea; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her late husband, Carl Lunsford and former husband, Ken Rohr; son, Jack Lunsford; son-in-law, Jim Madison; daughter-in-law, Jacci Lunsford; grandson, Chris Lunsford and siblings, Ervin Dye and MaryEllen Steiner.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one prior. Burial will be at Newman Creek Cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to Pam Rohr who devoted her time to care for Doris during this time.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
