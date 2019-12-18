|
|
Doris L. Arnold
age 95, of Navarre, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a fall at her residence. Born in Harrison County, Ohio, December 20, 1923, she was a daughter to the late Paul M. Adams and Dessie H. (Garner) Adams. Her husband, Leonard, died April 25, 2012, and her brother Richard also preceded her in death. A lifelong homemaker, Doris was a member of Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving children, Susan Arnold of Canton, Greg (Jeanie) Arnold of Navarre and Curtis Arnold of the residence; 2 granddaughters, Michele (Dustin) Parsons and Jill (Frank) Kolasa; and 3 great-grandchildren, Emma Parsons, and Casey and Evan Kolasa; a sister, Virginia Johnson of Franklin, Ohio and brother, Robert (Rose) Adams of Cadiz, Ohio.
Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre with Rev. Paul Gerycz officiating. Visitation will be Thursday one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Contributions in memory of Doris are suggested to Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 Basin Street, Navarre, Ohio, 44662. Personal tributes may be placed at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019