Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Navarre, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Navarre, OH
DORIS L. ARNOLD


1923 - 2019
DORIS L. ARNOLD Obituary
Doris L. Arnold

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. (TODAY) Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre with Rev. Paul Gerycz officiating.

Visitation will be (TODAY) Thursday one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Contributions in memory of Doris are suggested to Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 Basin Street, Navarre, Ohio, 44662. Personal tributes may be placed at:

www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
