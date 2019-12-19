|
|
Doris L. Arnold
Funeral services will be 1 P.M. (TODAY) Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre with Rev. Paul Gerycz officiating.
Visitation will be (TODAY) Thursday one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Contributions in memory of Doris are suggested to Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 Basin Street, Navarre, Ohio, 44662. Personal tributes may be placed at:
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019