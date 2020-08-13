Doris L. (Butt) Williams
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Mary in Louisville, with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart of Mary Parish Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory 330-875-2811
