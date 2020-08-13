1/
DORIS L. BUTT WILLIAMS
Doris L. (Butt) Williams

The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Mary in Louisville, with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart of Mary Parish Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory 330-875-2811

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
