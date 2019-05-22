|
|
Doris L. (Rooney) Hoover
age 91 of Canton, passed away Monday evening. She was born in Canton to the late Joseph and LaRue (Jacquet) Rooney. Doris was a 1945 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and member of St. Paul Catholic Church of Canton. She was very active in the Mother's Club and Booster Club of St. Paul's. Doris was an avid card player.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Marland "Buzz" Hoover; sons, Randy (Cindy) Hoover, Kim (Linda) Hoover, Kevin Hoover; grandson, Tristan James Hoover and brother, Donald Rooney.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano, celebrant. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Doris' name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019