Doris L. (Butt) Williams
"Together Again"
age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Doris was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on January 15, 1936 to the late Jesse and Helen Butt and graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1954. She was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Doris loved to read, paint ceramics, do crafts and watch the Cleveland Indians. She loved spending time with her best friend and sister-in-law, Sue Butt, her cherished aunt, Eunice (Teedy) Cookson and cousins, Gloria James and Marsha Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William, whom she married on November 21, 1964; son, Matthew Williams; grandson, Cody Stubblefield; brother, Richard Butt; and sister, Twila Butt. Doris is survived by her son, Joey Williams; granddaughter, Stephanie (Josh) Caldwell; grandson, Steven (Jen) Williams; granddaughter, Kristie (Brock) Hoover; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Phoebe, Hannah, Grady, Brogan and Harper.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Mary in Louisville, with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart of Mary Parish Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
