Doris M. DagyAge 88, of Canton, died in Canton Christian Home on September 13, 2020. Doris suffered with Primary Progressive Aphasia. She is finally home with Jesus, talking and singing again! Born in Canton to the late Edward D. and Myrtle C. (Boydelatour) Okey. Survived by husband, Beryl E. Dagy; children: Kenneth (Jolene) Speck of Canton, Marjorie (Kenneth) McDougal of Hilton Head, SC and son-in-law Richard Lang of Hudson. She is survived by 4 grandchildren: Darrin (Sharon) Speck, Ryan Speck, Lindsay (Jason) Watt, Andrew (Lea) Lang; 8 great-grandchildren Jacob, Benny, Lola, and Bryn Speck, Lucas & Austin Watt, and Jackson & Allison Lang. She is survived by 5 step-children, Dawn, Robin (Tim) Rupp, Tobi, Destry and Beryl E. II (Dina); 9 step-grandchildren, Miranda, James, Ashley, Erika, Tee, Franco, Evan, Keira, and Ethan; 6 step-great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jack, Josephine, Olivia, Maxwell, and Leni. She was a faithful member of Faith Community Church (formerly Christian Tabernacle). Over the years she was involved in many activities including Choir, Happy Hearts, and Mission Commission. She retired from Malone College after 31 years of service as a Secretary.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara E. Lang, grandson, Adam Lang and sister, Lois Sholl. Survived by sisters, Wilma Reese, Elinor Knop, Marjorie Long, Arline Hukill, and one brother, Edward (Evelyn) Okey. The family wishes to extend their heart felt gratitude to the Staff at Canton Christian Home and Mercy Hospice Care.Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 16 from 1-2 PM at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave North. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Community Church or Malone University.Arnold - Canton330-456-7291