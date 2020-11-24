Doris M. Grohe82 formerly of Green, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Chapel Hill Community. She was born May 28, 1938 in Massillon to the late Robert E. and Leone (Reinoehl) Dewalt and retired from A.C. & Y. Railroad.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Grohe in 1998. Doris is survived by her sister, Janet Lybarger; brother, Duane Dewalt; nieces and nephews. Doris was always happy to be around her family. She had no children of her own but was happy to mother her nieces and nephews by being babysitter, playmate and cheerleader. She loved sports especially baseball and used to keep the box scores for her beloved Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed playing cards with her brother and sister and their families. Doris especially liked Christmas and would decorate her house top to bottom in holiday cheer. We will miss her easy going attitude and smiling face. Rest easy Doris. We love you.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Jackson Friends Church.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356