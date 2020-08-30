Doris M. Schwitzgebel
age 92 of Canton passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Doris was born in East Canton on September 6, 1927 to the late Eleanor and Orin Finger. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton. For many years, she was employed as a beautician. Doris is survived by sons, Ed (Rita) of North Canton, Ray (Diane Baechel) of Canton, daughter, Chris (Glenn) Nead of Canton, and daughter-in-law, Sandy Falasco of Florida. In addition, she was blessed with five grandchildren, Greg (Jen) of Columbus, Geoff (Elizabeth) of South Carolina, Marc of Florida, Ashley Knis of Canton, and Chad (deceased). The joys of her life were her five great-grandchildren, Andrew and Addison of Columbus, Charlotte, Alexis and Cameron of South Carolina. Also survived by niece, Kaye (Larry) Cochran of North Canton, nephew, Bob (Deb) Yohe of Massillon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Albert, in 2010 after 61 years of marriage, sons, Danny and Rick, grandson, Chad, and sister, Eileen (Bob) Yohe. We have been blessed with the most wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Her life was guided by her Catholic faith. She was a strong woman (having many health issues and knowing loss from a young age) and more patience than any of us deserved. Doris was most forgiving and never held a grudge. She always saw the best in people and accepted them for themselves. For all the goodness and warmth Doris brought to this world, she must have been born on a sunny day! Doris was a wonderful cook and baker. Everything was delicious-her pies, homemade doughnuts, and homemade chocolate Easter candy. We were certainly spoiled! Doris was an avid reader and read over 300 books while at St. Joseph Care Center. Everyone said that you could always find her sitting in her chair (she hated laying in bed) with a good book in her hands! Mom and Dad are finally together again dancing the Jitterbug in Heaven the way they loved doing it at the Moonlight Ballroom so many years ago. We would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Care Center in Louisville for the dedication and wonderful care they have given our mother. She loved them and they loved her in return. Many of them said that she was like a mother to them. And she was!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 10 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and everyone in attendance is required to wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678).