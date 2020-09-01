Doris M. Schwitzgebel
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated (TOMORROW) Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 10 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and everyone in attendance is required to wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.