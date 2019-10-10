|
Doris Marie
Williams
passed away peacefully in bed at her home on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in her 63rd year. Doris Marie Williams was beloved wife of the late, William Steve Reed, much loved mother of Ashley Laird, Christopher Reed, Adam Reed, Shaun Reed, Ryan Reed and Melinda Kile; cherished grandmother of Bryce, Zachary and Eric Laird, Aspen and Max Reed, Nadia Ludwigh, Chandler and Isabella Kile; dear sister to Linda Westgate.
A private memorial service will be held for family and friends at 1255 Saratoga SW, Perry Township on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 1-3 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019