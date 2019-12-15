Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
DORIS RUTH RISALITI


1929 - 2019
DORIS RUTH RISALITI Obituary
Doris Ruth Risaliti

age 90 Mapleton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born October 28, 1929 to the late W. Ross and Olive May (Waltz) Van Voorish of Mapleton Ohio. Doris worked at U.S. Ceramic Tile for many years. She was a homemaker most of her life. Doris enjoyed gardening and canning and cooking with her family. She was also an avid reader even after her eyesight failed she'd listen to books on tape. She attended First Christian Church in Canton. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John of 65 years; two sons, John Michael Risaliti and Ronald Wayne Risaliti. She is also preceded in death by three brothers, M. Russell, Marion, and Merlin Van Voorhis; three sisters, Ada M., Evelyn Fallet & Verda Foltz.

Doris is survived by her son, Eugene (Linda) Risaliti; grandchildren: Gina, Nicole, Angela, Zachary and Amanda; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In honoring Doris wishes she was cremated. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 4 pm to 5 pm with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
