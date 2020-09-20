Dorothe (Massaro) Schmaderage 100 of Canton, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Dorothe was born in Canton to Louis and Mary (Onesto) Massaro. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1937 and attended Canton Actual Business College. Dorothe worked for her uncle, Frank Onesto, at the Onesto Hotel in various capacities. She was an avid reader and worker of crossword puzzles and a not so avid cook.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years Ray; sister Grace Brown; and brother Francis Massaro. Survivors include her daughters Susan of Canton and Kathleen of North Canton; niece Jill Boring of Michigan; and nephews Tim and Terry Massaro of Columbus.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 10:00 am. at Christ the Servant Parish with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano, celebrant. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no calling hours. A special thank you to the caring people at St. Luke Lutheran Community and to Crossroads Hospice for comforting her during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish at 833 - 39th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)