1/1
Dorothe (Massaro) Schmader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothe (Massaro) Schmader

age 100 of Canton, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Dorothe was born in Canton to Louis and Mary (Onesto) Massaro. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1937 and attended Canton Actual Business College. Dorothe worked for her uncle, Frank Onesto, at the Onesto Hotel in various capacities. She was an avid reader and worker of crossword puzzles and a not so avid cook.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years Ray; sister Grace Brown; and brother Francis Massaro. Survivors include her daughters Susan of Canton and Kathleen of North Canton; niece Jill Boring of Michigan; and nephews Tim and Terry Massaro of Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 10:00 am. at Christ the Servant Parish with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano, celebrant. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no calling hours. A special thank you to the caring people at St. Luke Lutheran Community and to Crossroads Hospice for comforting her during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish at 833 - 39th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved