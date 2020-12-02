Dorothea Edith Aslanides



91, of Bolivar, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Union Hospital as her family surrounded her by her side and via Face Time. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Grace (Hepler) Scherer. She was born at home on March 24, 1929 in Emerald, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Slatington High School in 1946 before going on to Allentown School of nursing to become a registered nurse in 1950. She married her late husband Abraham Aslanides April 1, 1950, whom they were happily married for 61 yrs before he passed in 2011. She worked briefly at Massillon Community Hospital and then for 10 years at the Massillon State hospital, before accepting the position of Director of Nursing at Scenic View Nursing Home in Millersburg for 10 years from 1969-1979. She finished her career back at the Massillon State Hospital in the nursing office, retiring in 1989 with a total of 20 years of service at the State Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia. She loved gardening, canning, cooking and entertaining her family for Sunday dinners, which consisted of delicious Greek food and pastries. She loved playing games of which pinochle was her favorite.



She is survived by three children: George (Cindy) Aslanides of Cincinnati, Ohio, Susan (Mark) Straits of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Jim (Marcy) Aslanides of Coshocton, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Ryan (Jordan) Straits of Kansas City, MO., Michael (Anne) Aslanides of Las Vegas, NV., Rachel Belt of Holland, Ohio, Michele Aslanides of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristina (Brenton) Bonanno of Dover, Ohio, Anna (Andrew) Breen of Newark, Ohio, Alisa (Kyle) Sedio of Bolivar, Ohio, Mark Aslanides of Cincinnati, Ohio, Abraham Aslanides of Seattle, WA.; two step-grandchildren, Briana (Dustin) Stainer of Naples, Florida and Wesley Berry of Coshocton, Ohio; 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, and just 3 ½ weeks ago, her son, David Aslanides.



Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in New Philadephia. Funeral service will be December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. First Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Bartell and Troy Stogsdill officiating. Private graveside services for family only will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 878 Commercial Ave., New Philadephia, Ohio, 44663.



