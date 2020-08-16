Dorothy A. Michael
98, passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1921. Her parents were Frank and Augusta Fleishour. She had seven brothers and sisters, Alice A. Affolter, Albert F. Fleishour, Mildred B. Rubin, Gilbert Fleishour, who was enlisted into the Navy at 18. He was killed at sea on the destroyer "Leary" by a German submarine. Two brothers, Walter and William, passed before she was born. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy J. Dunn of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Barbara A. Jolliff (Tim), of Massillon. She has three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Two live in Las Vegas, Nevada and the others all live across Florida, Dorothy was married to John "Red" Michael and celebrated their 67 years together. He passed away June 2011. She loved sports and belonged to bowling and golf leagues. She loved to read and color, and play cards and bingo at the Carriage Hill apartments where she lived. Dorothy was a member of the Christ Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park, Tuesday Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721