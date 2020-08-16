1/1
Dorothy A. Michael
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Michael

98, passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1921. Her parents were Frank and Augusta Fleishour. She had seven brothers and sisters, Alice A. Affolter, Albert F. Fleishour, Mildred B. Rubin, Gilbert Fleishour, who was enlisted into the Navy at 18. He was killed at sea on the destroyer "Leary" by a German submarine. Two brothers, Walter and William, passed before she was born. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy J. Dunn of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Barbara A. Jolliff (Tim), of Massillon. She has three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Two live in Las Vegas, Nevada and the others all live across Florida, Dorothy was married to John "Red" Michael and celebrated their 67 years together. He passed away June 2011. She loved sports and belonged to bowling and golf leagues. She loved to read and color, and play cards and bingo at the Carriage Hill apartments where she lived. Dorothy was a member of the Christ Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park, Tuesday Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Aultman Hospice. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved