Dorothy Ann Bircher
96, died on Sunday, October 13, at home where she lived with her daughter. Dorothy was born March 29, 1923, in Middlebranch, Ohio to the late Fred and Caroline Bircher. Dorothy's calling in life was raising, educating, caring for, mentoring, and simply loving children.
Predeceased by her son, David, killed in Vietnam in 1970; her son, John J. Skala, III, in 2016; and her grandson, Jeremy, in 1974; Dorothy leaves eleven children, James (Galena) Skala of Ala., Dr. Timothy (Terry) Skala of Ariz., Richard Skala (Deb Sumption) of Hilliard, Paulie (Larry) Basford of Gahanna, Caroline Skala of Hawaii, Mary Jane Miller of Akron, Thomas Skala of Canton, Benedict (Linda) Skala of Canton, Anina Marie Skala of Calf., Theresa Skala of Calf., and Matthew Skala of Canton. She leaves 25 grandchildren, April, Adrienne, Andrea, Tabitha, Gillian, Samantha, John, Robert, Jason, Suzette, Alicia, Eric, Elizabeth, Jessica, David, Larry, Brandy, Angela, Adam, Keyon, Michelle, Amy, Lillian, Anthony, and Diego. Dorothy also has 27 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers; Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Beverly Ritter of Texas and Shirley Bircher of Calf.; daughter-in-law, Brigid Skala; many nieces and nephews; close friend, Pat Marks, and a multitude of friends.
Following her request cremation has taken place. To read the complete obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at
www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019