Dorothy Ann Livingston
85, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17th while under the care of Mercy Medical Hospice. Born in Pennsylvania daughter to the late Katherine and Charles Harford. Dorothy worked early on in retail and then decided to spend her days taking care of her family. She was an avid member of the church for so many years and lived her life to serve the Lord. Dorothy was known for her hospitality and kindness she showed to everyone she came in contact with. She had a love for cooking and baking and loved to teach others (especially family) so that her recipes were carried on to future generations. Dorothy enjoyed hosting family gatherings at each holiday and wouldn't sit down until every guest was taken care of. Dorothy also enjoyed afternoons with her close group of friends playing dominoes, going on trips, and being a member of the Garden Club.
Dorothy was the loving and devoted wife of Robert W. Livingston, who had recently passed. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hancock (and Gary); her son, Robert Livingston Sr. (and Janine); four grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicole, Jessica (and Grant), and Drew; and great grandchild, Leo. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses at Mercy Medical Hospice and Mercy Medical Hospital who provided invaluable care to Dorothy and her late husband Robert.
Calling hours will be held Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Funeral service will begin immediately following beginning at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Gregory officiating. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Mercy Hospice. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019