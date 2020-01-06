|
|
Dorothy Arlene Schmucker
Funeral services will be 12 noon Wednesday at the Beech Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m.-12 noon Wednesday morning at the Church. Dorothy will be laid to rest, beside her husband and son, in the Beech Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mennonite Church or to Shurmer Place Memory Assisted Living, 18545 Shurmer Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136. Online condolences may be left at: www.stierisraelfuneral
home.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020