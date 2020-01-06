Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beech Mennonite Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Beech Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY Schmucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY ARLENE Schmucker


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY ARLENE Schmucker Obituary
Dorothy Arlene Schmucker

Funeral services will be 12 noon Wednesday at the Beech Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m.-12 noon Wednesday morning at the Church. Dorothy will be laid to rest, beside her husband and son, in the Beech Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mennonite Church or to Shurmer Place Memory Assisted Living, 18545 Shurmer Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136. Online condolences may be left at: www.stierisraelfuneral

home.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -