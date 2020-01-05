|
Dorothy Arlene Schmucker
age 84, of Louisville, OH passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020 in Strongsville, OH. She was born in Alliance, OH on July 5, 1935 to the late Willis and Christiana (Miller) Yoder. Dorothy was a homemaker and retired cook from Marlington Middle School. She was a member of Beech Mennonite Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, the head of the hostess committee for many years and past president of the women's sewing. Dorothy was known for her beautiful quilt making, crocheting, sewing and award-winning pies and baked goods at the Stark County Fair. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Ray Schmucker in 2018; and her son, Clifford Earl Schmucker.
Dorothy is survived by her two daughters; Vivian Schmucker and Julie (Ray) Castner, four grandchildren: Diane Castner, Daniel Castner, Nathan Schmucker and Adam (Laura) Schmucker; one great-grandchild, Clifford Lawrence Schmucker and a 2nd on the way, four sisters: Gladys Vernier, Fern (David) Gerber, Luella Yoder and Frances (Ed) Denino; two brothers, Harold (Eleanor) Yoder and Vernon (Patty) Yoder.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Wednesday at the Beech Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m.-12 noon Wednesday morning at the Church. Dorothy will be laid to rest, beside her husband and son, in the Beech Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mennonite Church or to Shurmer Place Memory Assisted Living, 18545 Shurmer Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136. Online condolences may be left at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
