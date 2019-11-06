|
Dorothy Butterworth Morrow
Age 103, of Minerva, died Monday, November 4, 2019 in Arbors at Minerva. She was born April 15, 1916 in Paris Township to Cary and Hazel (Newcomer) Bates. She Retired from Minerva Wax Paper. She was a 75-year member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church where she was a former deacon. She was a member of AARP, Knox Senior Group and loved to play cards and was a long time member of two clubs. She always enjoyed being with family and friends and never passed up a chance to go with them when an opportunity arose.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Chris Butterworth who died 1976 and Orville "Red" Morrow who died 1997; a son, Ray Butterworth; two sisters, Erma Farkas, Opal Cunin; a great granddaughter, Kasey Mikes; two great-great granddaughters, Lyla and Natelee Rodgers. She is survived by a daughter, Sondra (Marty) Jenkins of Minerva; three sons, Gary (Betty) Butterworth of Brandon, Fla., Lynn (Cathie) Butterworth of Malvern, Donald (Ada) Butterworth of Kensington; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019