Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Dorothy Morrow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minerva First Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Minerva First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Butterworth Morrow


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Butterworth Morrow Obituary
Dorothy Butterworth Morrow

Age 103, of Minerva, died Monday, November 4, 2019 in Arbors at Minerva. She was born April 15, 1916 in Paris Township to Cary and Hazel (Newcomer) Bates. She Retired from Minerva Wax Paper. She was a 75-year member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church where she was a former deacon. She was a member of AARP, Knox Senior Group and loved to play cards and was a long time member of two clubs. She always enjoyed being with family and friends and never passed up a chance to go with them when an opportunity arose.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Chris Butterworth who died 1976 and Orville "Red" Morrow who died 1997; a son, Ray Butterworth; two sisters, Erma Farkas, Opal Cunin; a great granddaughter, Kasey Mikes; two great-great granddaughters, Lyla and Natelee Rodgers. She is survived by a daughter, Sondra (Marty) Jenkins of Minerva; three sons, Gary (Betty) Butterworth of Brandon, Fla., Lynn (Cathie) Butterworth of Malvern, Donald (Ada) Butterworth of Kensington; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -