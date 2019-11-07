|
Dorothy
Butterworth Morrow
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019