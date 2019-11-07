Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Dorothy Morrow
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minerva First Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Minerva First Presbyterian Church
Dorothy Butterworth Morrow


1916 - 2019
Dorothy Butterworth Morrow Obituary
Dorothy

Butterworth Morrow

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Minerva First Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
