Dorothy C. Ackeret
1936 - 2020
Dorothy C. Ackeret

84, of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, November, 22, 2020. She was born in Rowan County, Ky. on April 17, 1936 to the late Ora L. and Violet (White) Burton. She had a love for books, reading and her grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Wanda Shinn of Calif., Anita (James) Crawford of Transfer, Pa. and Logan (Terri) Ackeret of Massillon; grandchildren, Alana, James and Jacob; great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Ariella; her former husband, Lowell Ackeret of West Lebanon; a sister, Noma (Gene) Stevens of Olive Hill, Ky.; and a brother, Ronald (Sue) Strouse of Mansfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to services. Masks are required and social distancing will occur.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
Send Flowers
Send Flowers
