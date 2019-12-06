|
Dorothy E. DeCost
age 83, of Canton died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Amherst Meadows following an extended illness. Born December 30, 1935 in Sharon, Ohio to the late Walton and Wilma (Archer) Everly. She was a Canton resident most of her life.
Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick E. DeCost in 1997; a son, Ronald DeCost; two brothers, Harold and Gerald Everly; a half-brother, Wayne Harp; a sister, Helen Gill; a sister-in-law, Sherry DeCost. She is survived by four children and spouses, Cheryl and Lonny Lofland, Vicky and Lawrence Fiely, Dennis DeCost, Cindy and Darrell Fannin; four grandchildren, Shane, Ryan, Renee and Chelsea; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mable Heinbuch, Deanne (Charles) Harland, Linda Miller. The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice and the staff of Amherst Meadows for the wonderful care give to our mother.
Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Chaplain Tammy Marks officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior the service on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019