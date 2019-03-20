|
Dorothy E.
Johnson, "Dottie"
of Canal Fulton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 10, 2019, at the age of 92, with her family by her side.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon Johnson; daughter, Carole Hatch (Michael, deceased); and two grandsons, Devin and Corbin Stockman. Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Michael, and daughter, Sandra (Stockman).
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019