Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Dorothy E. "Dottie" Johnson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy E. "Dottie" Johnson Obituary
Dorothy E.

Johnson, "Dottie"

of Canal Fulton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 10, 2019, at the age of 92, with her family by her side.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon Johnson; daughter, Carole Hatch (Michael, deceased); and two grandsons, Devin and Corbin Stockman. Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Michael, and daughter, Sandra (Stockman).

Her complete obituary can be read at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.

com.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019
