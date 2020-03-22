|
|
Dorothy "Dee" Elaine (Schwarzbach) Nestel
age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March, 12, 2020. Born October 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh Pa, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Dorothy E. (Blaine) Schwarzbach. Dee graduated from Swissvale High School, as well as the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Math and German Education. She taught for many years a substitute teacher throughout many schools in both Stark and Jefferson Counties. She was chairman of the Louisville Tree Board for over 20 years, and also was a tireless volunteer as a den mother for the BSA and also a Girl Scout leader. She was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Canton where she was active in many groups.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kurt Nestel; son, Kurt, Jr., daughter-in-law, Marla (Schneider); daughter, Lore Yu, son-in-law, Alex Yu; granddaughters: Brittany Yu, Kaitlyn Sullivan (husband Aaron), Christina Williams (husband Jeremy), Amy Yu, Katarina Nestel, Kerstin Nestel, and Kyrie Nestel. Dee will also be greatly missed by her 2 four legged buddies, Princess and Lilly.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St., Louisville, OH 44641. If, because of the virus outbreak, the church cannot host the service, it will be held at the family home at 1907 Edmar St., Louisville, OH. To leave an online condolence, visit:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel, 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020