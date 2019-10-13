|
|
Dorothy Evanko Black
69 of Charleston, S.C., passed Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Chikako Evanko. She graduated from Canton South High School in 1967.
Survived by daughter, Nora (Orlando) Pagan; grandchildren, Paige and
Sebastian; brothers, Stanley (Sandra) Evanko, Joseph (Kathy) Evanko, Andrew (Constantza) Evanko; uncle, Stephen (Mary Ann) Evanko; aunt, Agnes Evanko. Also survived by nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Mae King,
Andrea Ishikawa.
The funeral arrangements will be scheduled at the convenience of the
family.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019