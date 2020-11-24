Dorothy Grace Cindric
91, of Plain Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1929, in Shreveport, La., the daughter of Percy and Bertha (Warner) Cann. Dorothy enjoyed reading, crocheting, looking up family genealogy, swimming at the Y.M.C.A, and spending time with her family. She was adopted as a child and took pride in speaking on adoption at Bluffton College. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Cindric; birth mother, Eather Parker; brothers, Donnie Drawnhorn and Joe Parker; and her sister, Eva Roseann. She is survived by her children, Carol (Bob) Shaeffer, Joseph (Lucy) Cindric, Jr., Jennifer (Mark) Perez and Elizabeth (Robert) Brashear; grandchildren, Stephanie Baglia, Chris Shaeffer, Bobbie Ferguson, Ashley Brooks, Robert Perez, Brittany Downward, and Nicole Parsons; and 14 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held TODAY, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Those unable to attend may go to www.paquelet.com
and click on Facebook Livestreaming at 11 a.m. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.
