1/1
Dorothy Grace Cindric
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Grace Cindric

91, of Plain Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1929, in Shreveport, La., the daughter of Percy and Bertha (Warner) Cann. Dorothy enjoyed reading, crocheting, looking up family genealogy, swimming at the Y.M.C.A, and spending time with her family. She was adopted as a child and took pride in speaking on adoption at Bluffton College. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Cindric; birth mother, Eather Parker; brothers, Donnie Drawnhorn and Joe Parker; and her sister, Eva Roseann. She is survived by her children, Carol (Bob) Shaeffer, Joseph (Lucy) Cindric, Jr., Jennifer (Mark) Perez and Elizabeth (Robert) Brashear; grandchildren, Stephanie Baglia, Chris Shaeffer, Bobbie Ferguson, Ashley Brooks, Robert Perez, Brittany Downward, and Nicole Parsons; and 14 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held TODAY, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Those unable to attend may go to www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Livestreaming at 11 a.m. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved