Dorothy Grayce (Uber) Smith
99 years old, of North Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2020. Dorothy, born in Transfer, Pa., on Dec. 26, 1920, moved to Canton, Ohio in her Junior year of high school and graduated from McKinley High School in 1938. She met her husband Joseph Smith (Louisville, Ohio) on a blind date, the beginning of a life journey that brought many joys, many friendships, and five sons, thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Dorothy was known to be happy and contented and was most comfortable when she was with her family. She displayed a quiet faith that took comfort in simple truths found in the Bible. (John 3:16 or Psalm 23). She won't be remembered for building, inventing, chairing a committee or finding a cure, but she will always be remembered for being a great Mom, who lived a simple life, loved her husband, her boys, her daughters-in-law and her grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and her son, Douglas. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Linda Weilnau-Smith, son, Gregory and his wife Marcia, son, Mark and his wife Cora Lee, son, Timothy and his wife Carol and son, Randy and his wife Linda. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, Alexis, Matthew, Rebekah, Samantha, Christine, Shawn, Abihgail, Michael, Andrea, Sally and Joseph and great grandchildren: Allison, Caston, Josephine, Emilia, Alanna, Alexandria, Christian, Lillian, Olivia, Danielle, Caleb, Avery, Noah, Hazel, Evangeline, Alizah, Wyatt and Cookie. The family wishes to extend their heart-felt gratitude to the Aultman Hospice Staff and the Staff of St. Luke Lutheran Community for their kindness and care.
Due to precautions related to Covid-19, there will be no indoor calling hours but a processional from the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel will lead attendees to an outdoor graveside service at North Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. For those wishing to participate in the procession please meet at the funeral home no later than 10:30 a.m. The service will start at 11 a.m. for those wishing to meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Refuge of Hope or Aultman Hospice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721