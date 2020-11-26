1/
Dorothy Grayce (Uber) Smith
Dorothy Grayce (Uber) Smith

Due to precautions related to Covid-19, there will be no indoor calling hours but a processional from the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel will lead attendees to an outdoor graveside service at North Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. For those wishing to participate in the procession please meet at the funeral home no later than 10:30 a.m. The service will start at 11 a.m. for those wishing to meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Refuge of Hope or Aultman Hospice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Reed Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
