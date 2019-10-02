Home

Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Dorothy Foutz
Dorothy I. (Slater) Foutz


1924 - 2019
Dorothy I. (Slater) Foutz Obituary
Dorothy I. (Slater) Foutz

of Trenton, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Born at Cadiz, Ohio Aug. 27, 1924, was a daughter of the late Dewey and Wilda Slater. On June 4th, 1943, she married John W. Foutz. A winter visitor at Oak Grove Village for 16 years, moved to Oak Grove Village permanently in 1993. Surviving is one son, Alan L. Foutz of Canton, Ohio; several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; one infant son; father, Dewey Slater; mother, Wilda Slater; brother, Blaine D. Slater of New Philadelphia, Ohio; and sister, Louise Willenborg of Huber Heights, Ohio.

She was a 1943 graduate of Dennison High School. A former employee of Garver Brothers, Strasburg, Ohio and Sunny Slope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. A member of the United Methodist Church in Chiefland, FL and AARP (Greater Chiefland) #1840, Fanning Springs Moose, American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Bowerston, Ohio, and World War II Spouse Veteran and "Proud of It".

Cremation has taken place by the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, Fla. Burial and graveside services in Ohio at the Convenience of the family.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
