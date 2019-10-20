|
|
Dorothy J. Frank
94 passed away on October 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Arnold Frank: children, Cynthia (Ronald) Norris and Patricia (Bruce) Campbell; brother, George (Joannie) Brandon; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by parents, Hilda and Elmer Brandon; and siblings, Almeda and James.
Dorothy was a graduate of Greentown High School and a member of Zion United Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be held at North Canton Cemetery on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Eli Klingensmith officiating. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019