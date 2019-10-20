The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
North Canton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Frank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Frank Obituary
Dorothy J. Frank

94 passed away on October 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Arnold Frank: children, Cynthia (Ronald) Norris and Patricia (Bruce) Campbell; brother, George (Joannie) Brandon; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by parents, Hilda and Elmer Brandon; and siblings, Almeda and James.

Dorothy was a graduate of Greentown High School and a member of Zion United Church of Christ.

A graveside service will be held at North Canton Cemetery on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Eli Klingensmith officiating. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now