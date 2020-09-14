1/1
DOROTHY J. SCHARTIGER
1924 - 2020
Dorothy J. Schartiger

Dorothy J. Schartiger, age 96, passed away peacefully at Altercare of Navarre on September 9, 2020. She was born February 25, 1924 to Robert and Mary Kommel. Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Alliance High School. She then worked on an assembly line making airplane parts for the war effort. She married Charles Schartiger in 1945. She was a member of Hartville United Church of Christ for many years. Dorothy enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her daughter and grandson. She also liked gardening and canning tomatoes with Charles.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jean (Tim) Paul; sons, William (Sharon) Schartiger, John Schartiger, Tim Schartiger; grandson, Michael (Heather) Paul; granddaughters, Laurie (Carlos) Azeglio and Lisa Schartiger; great-grandchildren, Henry Zimmerman, Camille Azeglio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles W. Schartiger, who passed away at 80 years old after 50 years together; five brothers, Robert, Lawrence, Raymond, Donald and Dwight Kommel; two sisters, Alta Shoemaker and Helen Baith.

A memorial service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call for one hour prior. The family asks that social distancing guidelines be respected and that guests bring their own masks. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater East Ohio, 70 W. Streetsboro St Hudson, OH 44236. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave, Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
