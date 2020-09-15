Dorothy J. Schartiger
A memorial service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m.
Friends may call for one hour prior. The family asks that social distancing guidelines be respected and that guests bring their own masks. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater East Ohio, 70 W. Streetsboro St Hudson, OH 44236. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave, Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com
