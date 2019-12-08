Home

Dorothy Jane Ellenberger

Dorothy Jane Ellenberger Obituary
Dorothy Jane Ellenberger (Burris)

Passed away, peacefully, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 31, 1935 to the late Harry and Dorothy (Wright) Burris.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Ellenberger Jr. and her eldest daughter, Barbara Sue. She is survived by her sons, Charles Ellenberger IV (Becky) and Jeff; daughter, Cathy (Bernie) Leach; grandchildren, Tracie (Andy) Rzicznek, Amy Keller (Rhonda Jolliffe) and Nicole (John) Morris; great grandchildren, Zach and Emma Rzicznek, Taylor, Sydney, Kendal and Ava Morris, Aaliyah and Anna Leach. She is also survived by her sisters, Katie Noggle, Jean Jellel and Rita (Art) Mauer and brothers, Pete, Jim (Kathy) and Roy Burris.

In honoring her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
