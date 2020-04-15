|
Dorothy Joanne (Herman) Boger
Dorothy J. Boger, age 85, passed away on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. She was born to the late Michael and Suzanne Herman on July 1, 1934. She graduated from Middlebranch High School in 1952 and went on to Graduate from Hiram Collage in 1956 with a bachelor degree in Education. Dorothy pursed this as elementary grade teacher at Plain Center School. She soon met and married Ralph E. Boger at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on December 27, 1959 to begin a wonderful 60 years of marriage. She was the proud Mother of three children Tim, Tom and Karen. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker devoting time to carefully raising her children. Dorothy was a long and devoted member at her church from her childhood.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her middle son, Thomas to cancer in 2006 and is survived by her loving husband, Ralph, son Tim and daughter Karen.
Due to the restrictions of large gatherings a private grave side service will be held at the family plots at the Henry Warstler Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Reed Funeral Home Canton is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020