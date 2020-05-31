Dorothy L. "Rickie" Frank
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. "Rickie" Frank

age 91 of North Canton passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born on Dec. 30, 1928 in North Chicago, Ill., to the late Clarence and Mildred Greve. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Greve and Marion Getty, and brother, Robert Greve. Dorothy attended nursing school at the Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago where she received her nursing degree. A highlight of her career was the time she spent working as a nurse in Yellowstone National Park. She continued her career in Missouri, Pa., and Ohio as both a Registered Nurse and an instructor for Licensed Practical Nurses. In support of her husband's career, Rickie was the foundation for her family as they made their home in three states and seven different locations. She was an active member of the John Knox Presbyterian Church where she served on numerous committees and volunteered for countless events. Following retirement in 1988, Rickie and her husband, Joe, spent their time exploring the 50 states and several countries. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome as part of a caravan of close friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joe M. Frank; two sons, David (Patricia) Frank of Avon Lake, Ohio and Robert (Sophia) Frank of Colorado Springs, Colo; her beloved grandchildren, Jordan (Melanie) Frank of Maidens, Va., Michaella Frank of Lakewood, Ohio, and Abigail Frank and Hannah Frank of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Due to the recent health situation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to John Knox Presbyterian Church (5155 Eastlake Street NW, North Canton 44720). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved