Dorothy L. "Rickie" Frankage 91 of North Canton passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born on Dec. 30, 1928 in North Chicago, Ill., to the late Clarence and Mildred Greve. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Greve and Marion Getty, and brother, Robert Greve. Dorothy attended nursing school at the Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago where she received her nursing degree. A highlight of her career was the time she spent working as a nurse in Yellowstone National Park. She continued her career in Missouri, Pa., and Ohio as both a Registered Nurse and an instructor for Licensed Practical Nurses. In support of her husband's career, Rickie was the foundation for her family as they made their home in three states and seven different locations. She was an active member of the John Knox Presbyterian Church where she served on numerous committees and volunteered for countless events. Following retirement in 1988, Rickie and her husband, Joe, spent their time exploring the 50 states and several countries. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome as part of a caravan of close friends.She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joe M. Frank; two sons, David (Patricia) Frank of Avon Lake, Ohio and Robert (Sophia) Frank of Colorado Springs, Colo; her beloved grandchildren, Jordan (Melanie) Frank of Maidens, Va., Michaella Frank of Lakewood, Ohio, and Abigail Frank and Hannah Frank of Colorado Springs, Colo.Due to the recent health situation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to John Knox Presbyterian Church (5155 Eastlake Street NW, North Canton 44720). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.