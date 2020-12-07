1/1
DOROTHY L. (NICHOLS) HILL
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. (Nichols) Hill

76, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH. She was born on August 6, 1944 in Walker, WV to the late Bert and Alta Nichols of Walker, WV. Dorothy was a loving, caring and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, she loved playing the piano, singing, and collecting frogs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Lynn Hughes; a granddaughter, Lisa Ann Jett and three brothers, George, Keith and Robert Nichols. Dorothy is survived by two sons, David L. Hughes, Sr. (Brenda) of Marietta, OH, Charles "Ed") Hughes (Bobbi) of Waynesburg, OH; a daughter, Faith Jett (James) of East Rochester, OH; two sisters, Alberta and Clara; two brothers, Paul and Eddie' 13 grandchildren, David (Becky), Jonathan (Trista), Teresa (John), Jacob (Ashley), Shaun (Alicia), Shane (Donna), Cody (Garianna), Destinee, Jeffery (Stephanie), Amanda (Dan), Tonya (Joe), Brittany (Reeves); 22 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. A Graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Road, Walker, WV 26180. In accordance with Covid 19 guidelines, facemasks are required and please observe social distancing. Online condolences may be made at: www.hadleyfh.com

Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 740-373-5331

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hadley Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hadley Funeral Homes Inc
1021 Pike St
Reno, OH 45773
(740) 373-5331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hadley Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved