Dorothy L. (Nichols) Hill
76, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH. She was born on August 6, 1944 in Walker, WV to the late Bert and Alta Nichols of Walker, WV. Dorothy was a loving, caring and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, she loved playing the piano, singing, and collecting frogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Lynn Hughes; a granddaughter, Lisa Ann Jett and three brothers, George, Keith and Robert Nichols. Dorothy is survived by two sons, David L. Hughes, Sr. (Brenda) of Marietta, OH, Charles "Ed") Hughes (Bobbi) of Waynesburg, OH; a daughter, Faith Jett (James) of East Rochester, OH; two sisters, Alberta and Clara; two brothers, Paul and Eddie' 13 grandchildren, David (Becky), Jonathan (Trista), Teresa (John), Jacob (Ashley), Shaun (Alicia), Shane (Donna), Cody (Garianna), Destinee, Jeffery (Stephanie), Amanda (Dan), Tonya (Joe), Brittany (Reeves); 22 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. A Graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Road, Walker, WV 26180. In accordance with Covid 19 guidelines, facemasks are required and please observe social distancing. Online condolences may be made at: www.hadleyfh.com
Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 740-373-5331