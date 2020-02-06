Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Dorothy L. Predragovich


1928 - 2020
Dorothy L. Predragovich Obituary
Dorothy L. Predragovich

Age 91, of East Canton died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the House of Loreto following an extended illness. Born November 9, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to the late Gideon and Ruth (Whyde) Billman. She was a Life resident of the East Canton/Canton areas. Dorothy retired from Canton Local Schools in 1993 with ten years of service. She was a member of Mt. Zion Community Church for over 60 years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Steve Predragovich in 2009; five brothers, Louis, Harry, Ronald, Raymond, and Art Billman; two sisters, Esther Shundry and Virginia Glass. She survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Dan Biller; three grandchildren, Kevin (Lisa) Biller, Nicolas (Brooke) Biller, Diana (Matt) Risner; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Clara Lidderdale and Norma Cole; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the House of Loreto for their wonderful care given to Dorothy.

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Nancy Conley officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Community Church, 2637 Baum St SE, Canton, OH 44707.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
