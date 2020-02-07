|
|
Dorothy L.
Predragovich
Funeral services will be Monday, Feb 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Nancy Conley officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Community Church, 2637 Baum St SE, Canton, OH 44707.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020