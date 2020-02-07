Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
Dorothy L. Predragovich

Dorothy L. Predragovich Obituary
Dorothy L.

Predragovich

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Nancy Conley officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Community Church, 2637 Baum St SE, Canton, OH 44707.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020
