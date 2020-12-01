1/1
Dorothy M. Arnold
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Arnold

age 75, of Massillon departed this life to be with the LORD on November 28, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1945, to the late Charles Mills and Ollie Mae Sherrell. She married Lee Arnold Jr. on January 30, 1965. She was a production worker at Ekco Housewares for 35 years. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce Woods, and grandson Perry Hopson Jr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Lee Arnold Jr.; children Constance Arnold, Stanford Arnold, Ron Arnold, and Rochelle Arnold-Hopson; grandchild Ashley M. Arnold of the home; 14 grandchildren; also granddaughter Parris Hopson who has been missing since Christmas of 2019; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 11-12pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home. A private home going service will be held for family and special friends. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family. Final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved