Dorothy M. Arnold
age 75, of Massillon departed this life to be with the LORD on November 28, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1945, to the late Charles Mills and Ollie Mae Sherrell. She married Lee Arnold Jr. on January 30, 1965. She was a production worker at Ekco Housewares for 35 years. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce Woods, and grandson Perry Hopson Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Lee Arnold Jr.; children Constance Arnold, Stanford Arnold, Ron Arnold, and Rochelle Arnold-Hopson; grandchild Ashley M. Arnold of the home; 14 grandchildren; also granddaughter Parris Hopson who has been missing since Christmas of 2019; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 11-12pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home. A private home going service will be held for family and special friends. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family. Final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.
