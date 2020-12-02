1/
Dorothy M. Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Arnold

Visitation will be from 11-12pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home. A private home going service will be held for family and special friends. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family. Final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved