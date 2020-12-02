Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family





Visitation will be from 11-12pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home. A private home going service will be held for family and special friends. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family. Final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222

Dorothy M. ArnoldVisitation will be from 11-12pm on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home. A private home going service will be held for family and special friends. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family. Final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store