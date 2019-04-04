Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Carruthers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Carruthers

Obituary Flowers

Dorothy M. Carruthers Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy M. Carruthers

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Atkinson-Feucht-Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A brief funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home, followed by a private burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Gifts in memory of Mrs. Carruthers may be made to First Baptist Church of Massillon, 20 Sixth St. SE, Massillon, OH 44646; or to the . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,

www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.