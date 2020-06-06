Dorothy M. Elsass
101, of Sebring, Ohio, passed away on June 1, 2020, at Copeland Oaks Retirement Center in Sebring, Ohio. Dorothy was born in Waynesburg, Ohio, on June 20, 1918, to the late Howard and Lela (Swain) Gruber. Dorothy attended Waynesburg High School and graduated in 1935 as the
salutatorian of her class. After high school she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Fitz in Canton, Ohio, and Dr. Garster in Waynesburg, Ohio. On August 31, 1941, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart,Paul Elsass, also of Waynesburg. In 1944 Paul joined the United States Air Force. During Paul's training to become a fighter pilot Dorothy followed her husband to Colorado, Arizona, and California working as a nurses aide, a library aide, and a factory line woman. At the end of the war they returned to Waynesburg, Ohio, and raised two daughters. In 1954 Dorothy and her husband
moved to Sebring, Ohio. After raising their daughters Dorothy attended The Hanna Mullins School of Nursing graduating in the top of her class in 1974. She worked as an LPN for Dr. James Witmer until her retirement in 1986. Dorothy loved her nursing experiences, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, golfing, skiing, and playing bridge, even with her friends at Copeland Oaks.
Survivors include her daughters: Paula M. (Donald) Wayt of Sebring, Ohio, Pamela K. (Jack) Fournier of Williamsburg, Virginia; her brother, Jack (Carole Moody) of Magnolia, Ohio; five grandchildren: Molly (Dan) Malloy, Michael Wayt, Matthew (Karen) Wayt, William Fournier, Emily (Daniel) Adams; 13 great grandchildren: Aidan Malloy, Brendan Malloy, Landan Malloy, Marli Wayt, Maxton Wayt, Maci Wayt, Ryder Wayt, Kaleb Wayt, Kellen Wayt, Karter Wayt, Isaiah Adams, Evie Adams, and Levi Adams. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, on July 3, 2006, and brothers: Fred, Bill, Bob, and Donald. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and love given to Dorothy by the staff at Copeland Oaks during the last three years of her life.
A private burial will be held. A celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the charity of the donors choice. Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at: www.grfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to
Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring,
(330) 938-2526
Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.